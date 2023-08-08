On Tuesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, seven walks and five RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .250 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.

In 55.6% of his games this season (45 of 81), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (13.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in 17 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 27 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 36 .238 AVG .263 .296 OBP .346 .361 SLG .377 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 12 RBI 17 16/9 K/BB 27/15 5 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings