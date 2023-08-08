The New York Jets have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

New York Betting Insights

New York covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Jets and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Defensively, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

At home last season, the Jets were 3-5. On the road, they were 4-5.

As a favorite last season New York picked up only two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers had 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).

Also, Rodgers ran for 94 yards and one TD.

Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his throws, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

On defense last year, C.J. Mosley helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1500 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +5000 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +8000 14 December 10 Texans - +20000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

