Touki Toussaint will attempt to slow down Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees when they take on his Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank sixth in MLB action with 156 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York's .404 slugging percentage is 17th in baseball.

The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.

New York has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (485 total runs).

The Yankees are 26th in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.

New York has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.237).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (7-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Schmidt is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Schmidt will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.

In five of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros L 7-3 Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Justin Verlander 8/6/2023 Astros L 9-7 Home Carlos Rodón Jose Urquidy 8/7/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins - Away Carlos Rodón Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins - Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves - Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried

