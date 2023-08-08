The New York Yankees (58-55) will look to Gleyber Torres when they visit Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (46-68) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, August 8. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+130). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (7-6, 4.35 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 39 out of the 67 games, or 58.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 22-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (73.3% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 1-2 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 26, or 34.7%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 8-16 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+115) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win AL East +15000 - 4th

