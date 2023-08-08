Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. White Sox on August 8, 2023
Player props can be found for Gleyber Torres and Luis Robert, among others, when the New York Yankees visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Schmidt Stats
- The Yankees' Clarke Schmidt (7-6) will make his 23rd start of the season.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Schmidt will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 3
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Orioles
|Jul. 29
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 21
|5.2
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 9
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 48 RBI (114 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He has a .270/.336/.448 slash line on the year.
- Torres has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 6
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 5
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 3
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 58 hits with 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .282/.406/.626 on the year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 4
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 3
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 114 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 23 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a .270/.323/.558 slash line so far this season.
- Robert will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 5
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Guardians
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 61 RBI (99 total hits).
- He's slashing .253/.319/.440 on the year.
- Vaughn enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Guardians
|Aug. 6
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
