At +6600 as of December 31, the New York Giants aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York covered 13 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, seven Giants games went over the point total.

New York averaged 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the . On defense, it ranked 25th, giving up 358.2 yards per contest.

The Giants had five wins at home last year and four away.

New York posted three wins as the favorite (in five games) and six wins as an underdog (12 games).

In the NFC East, the Giants won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 TD passes and five interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (188.5 per game).

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.

Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (77.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 17 games.

Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (42.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Okereke amassed 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1500 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3500 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1700 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1500 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

