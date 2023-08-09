For Wednesday's MLB action, here is a list of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between MacKenzie Gore's Nationals and Michael Lorenzen's Phillies.

Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for August 9.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Marlins at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Johnny Cueto (0-3) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will give the start to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

MIA: Cueto CIN: Ashcraft 5 (22 IP) Games/IP 21 (113 IP) 5.32 ERA 5.18 7.4 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -130

-130 MIA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 10 runs

Rockies at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chris Flexen (1-5) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Adrian Houser (4-3) when the clubs face off Wednesday.

COL: Flexen MIL: Houser 19 (50.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (73 IP) 7.82 ERA 4.19 6.2 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 9.5 runs

Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (7-9) to the hill as they take on the Athletics, who will look to Freddy Tarnok (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

TEX: Montgomery OAK: Tarnok 22 (127 IP) Games/IP 4 (10.2 IP) 3.40 ERA 6.75 8.1 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Athletics

TEX Odds to Win: -300

-300 OAK Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 8.5 runs

Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Gore (6-8) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Lorenzen (6-7) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.

WSH: Gore PHI: Lorenzen 22 (112 IP) Games/IP 19 (113.2 IP) 4.34 ERA 3.48 10.4 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -185

-185 WSH Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

Cardinals at Rays Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (2-0) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will look to Jalen Beeks (2-3) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

STL: Hudson TB: Beeks 8 (26.1 IP) Games/IP 27 (37.1 IP) 4.10 ERA 6.27 6.8 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -155

-155 STL Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 9.5 runs

Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Alex Faedo (2-4) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

MIN: Ober DET: Faedo 18 (103.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (35.2 IP) 3.21 ERA 5.80 8.5 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers

MIN Odds to Win: -165

-165 DET Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-2) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (8-6) when the clubs play Wednesday.

HOU: Javier BAL: Flaherty 21 (112.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (115.2 IP) 4.39 ERA 4.28 8.5 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Astros at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -125

-125 HOU Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Braves at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (3-1) to the bump as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Quinn Priester (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

ATL: Fried PIT: Priester 6 (32 IP) Games/IP 4 (19.2 IP) 1.69 ERA 8.69 9.3 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Braves at Pirates

ATL Odds to Win: -300

-300 PIT Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 9.5 runs

Cubs at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-6) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will hand the ball to David Peterson (3-7) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

CHC: Hendricks NYM: Peterson 14 (81.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (65.1 IP) 4.20 ERA 5.65 5.6 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Mets

CHC Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYM Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Royals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (3-12) to the bump as they take on the Red Sox, who will counter with Nick Pivetta (7-6) when the teams face off Wednesday.

KC: Lyles BOS: Pivetta 21 (118.1 IP) Games/IP 27 (92.1 IP) 6.16 ERA 4.19 6.2 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Royals at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -225

-225 KC Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 10.5 runs

Blue Jays at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (8-6) to the hill as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Logan Allen (5-4) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

TOR: Gausman CLE: Allen 22 (132 IP) Games/IP 16 (86.1 IP) 3.20 ERA 3.65 12.1 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Guardians

TOR Odds to Win: -155

-155 CLE Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Yankees at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-6) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will look to Mike Clevinger (4-5) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

NYY: Severino CHW: Clevinger 13 (61.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (72.2 IP) 7.74 ERA 3.72 7.9 K/9 7.2

Giants at Angels Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will play the Angels, who will counter with Shohei Ohtani (9-5) when the teams play on Wednesday.

SF: TBD LAA: Ohtani - Games/IP 21 (124.2 IP) - ERA 3.39 - K/9 11.6

Dodgers at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Merrill Kelly (9-5) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

LAD: Miller ARI: Kelly 12 (63.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (112 IP) 4.26 ERA 3.38 8.8 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Diamondbacks

LAD Odds to Win: -130

-130 ARI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Padres at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (8-7) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will counter with Bryan Woo (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

SD: Darvish SEA: Woo 20 (114.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (55 IP) 4.41 ERA 4.75 9.5 K/9 9.8

