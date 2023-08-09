The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank sixth-best in MLB action with 158 total home runs.

New York's .405 slugging percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Yankees' .231 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.

New York has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (492 total runs).

The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Yankees' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.233).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Luis Severino (2-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.

Severino has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Severino heads into this game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Astros L 7-3 Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Justin Verlander 8/6/2023 Astros L 9-7 Home Carlos Rodón Jose Urquidy 8/7/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins - Away Carlos Rodón Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins - Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves - Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves - Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder

