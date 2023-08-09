In the series rubber match on Wednesday, August 9, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (59-55) take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (46-69). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-120). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Yankees vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino - NYY (2-6, 7.74 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (4-5, 3.72 ERA)

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Yankees and White Sox matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Yankees (-120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $18.33 back in your pocket.

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 40 (58.8%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Yankees have a 37-24 record (winning 60.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 2-2 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (34.2%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won 22 of 64 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th

