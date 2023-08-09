The New York Yankees (59-55) visit the Chicago White Sox (46-69) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Yankees will give the nod to Luis Severino (2-6) versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (4-5).

Yankees vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (2-6, 7.74 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (4-5, 3.72 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

The Yankees will send Severino (2-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Friday.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 7.74, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.849.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 13 starts this season, Severino has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Luis Severino vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with 470 runs scored this season. They have a .236 batting average this campaign with 126 home runs (20th in the league).

The White Sox have gone 6-for-22 with a double, three home runs and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

During 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.

Clevinger has collected three quality starts this season.

Clevinger will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

In five of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Mike Clevinger vs. Yankees

He will face off against a Yankees offense that ranks 29th in the league with 864 total hits (on a .231 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .405 (17th in the league) with 158 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

Clevinger has pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out two against the Yankees this season.

