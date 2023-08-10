As of December 31, the Buffalo Bills' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+1000) make them third-best in the NFL.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six Bills games hit the over.

On offense, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the by compiling 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bills put up a 7-1 record at home and were 6-2 away last year.

The Bills were 9-2 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC East.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen had 35 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).

Also, Allen rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, catching 48 balls for 836 yards (52.3 per game).

Latavius Murray ran for 703 yards (54.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 13 games played with the Broncos.

Matt Milano totaled three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 16 games last year.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1800 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +15000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1100 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1800 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1500 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

