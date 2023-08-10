Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31, the Buffalo Bills' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+1000) make them third-best in the NFL.
Watch the Bills this season on Fubo!
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, six Bills games hit the over.
- On offense, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the by compiling 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills put up a 7-1 record at home and were 6-2 away last year.
- The Bills were 9-2 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC East.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen had 35 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).
- Also, Allen rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.
- In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).
- In the passing game a season ago, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, catching 48 balls for 836 yards (52.3 per game).
- Latavius Murray ran for 703 yards (54.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 13 games played with the Broncos.
- Matt Milano totaled three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 16 games last year.
Bet on Bills to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of August 10 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.