The New York Giants have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York put together a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, New York ranked 18th in the with 333.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.

New York was 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Giants Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (188.5 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and picked up 708 yards.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (77.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 17 games.

Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (42.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Okereke posted 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1500 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3500 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1500 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

