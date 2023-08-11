The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks.

In 38 of 61 games this season (62.3%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (27.9%), and in 8% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (41.0%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (21.3%).

In 59.0% of his games this year (36 of 61), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (16.4%) he has scored more than once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 26 .213 AVG .382 .338 OBP .513 .434 SLG .910 11 XBH 21 8 HR 13 19 RBI 25 46/24 K/BB 27/25 1 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings