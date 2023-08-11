Blue Jays vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 11
Friday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) versus the Chicago Cubs (59-56) at Rogers Centre should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on August 11.
The Blue Jays will look to Jose Berrios (9-7) versus the Cubs and Javier Assad (1-2).
Blue Jays vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Blue Jays vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Blue Jays vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Blue Jays Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Blue Jays have a record of 4-3.
- Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Blue Jays' last 10 games.
- The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 77 times this season and won 43, or 55.8%, of those games.
- Toronto is 20-16 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blue Jays have a 60.8% chance to win.
- Toronto has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 523 (4.5 per game).
- The Blue Jays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.
- The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (42.6%) in those games.
- Chicago has a mark of 9-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (582 total runs).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Blue Jays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|@ Red Sox
|W 13-1
|Chris Bassitt vs Brennan Bernardino
|August 7
|@ Guardians
|W 3-1
|Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Gavin Williams
|August 8
|@ Guardians
|L 1-0
|Yusei Kikuchi vs Tanner Bibee
|August 9
|@ Guardians
|W 1-0
|Kevin Gausman vs Logan Allen
|August 10
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Alek Manoah vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 11
|Cubs
|-
|José Berríos vs Javier Assad
|August 12
|Cubs
|-
|Chris Bassitt vs Justin Steele
|August 13
|Cubs
|-
|Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Jameson Taillon
|August 15
|Phillies
|-
|Yusei Kikuchi vs Zack Wheeler
|August 16
|Phillies
|-
|Kevin Gausman vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 18
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs TBA
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Javier Assad vs Bryce Elder
|August 6
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Justin Steele vs Charlie Morton
|August 7
|@ Mets
|L 11-2
|Drew Smyly vs Kodai Senga
|August 8
|@ Mets
|W 3-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 9
|@ Mets
|L 4-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs David Peterson
|August 11
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Javier Assad vs José Berríos
|August 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Justin Steele vs Chris Bassitt
|August 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|August 15
|White Sox
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Touki Toussaint
|August 16
|White Sox
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Mike Clevinger
|August 18
|Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.