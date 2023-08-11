The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.336), slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (116) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 67th in slugging.

Torres enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .421 with two homers.

In 73.5% of his games this year (83 of 113), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (25.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 17 games this year (15.0%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has had an RBI in 31 games this year (27.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (43.4%), including 12 multi-run games (10.6%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 49 .271 AVG .269 .349 OBP .321 .480 SLG .403 22 XBH 15 13 HR 5 30 RBI 18 35/28 K/BB 32/17 7 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings