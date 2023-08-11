On Friday, Harrison Bader (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Bader has had a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.0%).

In 10.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (18.5%).

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 27 .260 AVG .273 .300 OBP .299 .427 SLG .404 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 16 23/6 K/BB 19/4 7 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings