Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (12-16) match up against Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (22-6) on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ION

Liberty vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 83 Liberty 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.3

Liberty vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

New York's record against the spread is 11-16-0.

This season, 15 of New York's 27 games have gone over the point total.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty have been getting things done at both ends of the court this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in points per game (88.1) and third-best in points allowed per game (80.7).

When it comes to rebounding, things are clicking for New York, who is pulling down 38.5 boards per game (second-best in WNBA) and allowing 33.4 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Liberty rank eighth in the WNBA at 14 turnovers per contest, but they are forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Liberty, who are sinking 11 three-pointers per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.5% from three-point land (second-best).

The Liberty are fourth in the WNBA with 7.4 treys allowed per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 34.4% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, New York has taken 57.7% two-pointers (accounting for 65.0% of the team's baskets) and 42.3% threes (35.0%).

