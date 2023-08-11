Breanna Stewart's New York Liberty (22-6) and the Chicago Sky (12-16) hit the court at Barclays Center on Friday, August 11, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

In New York's last game, it defeated Las Vegas 99-61. The Liberty were led by Sabrina Ionescu, who finished with 31 points and seven assists, and Stewart, with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. Chicago enters this matchup having lost to Minnesota in their last game 88-79. They were led by Kahleah Copper (23 PTS, 45 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) and Elizabeth Williams (18 PTS, 9 REB, 81.8 FG%).

Liberty vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-900 to win)

Liberty (-900 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+600 to win)

Sky (+600 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-12.5)

Liberty (-12.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ION

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have been shining both offensively and defensively this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in points per game (88.1) and third-best in points allowed per game (80.7).

New York is thriving in terms of rebounding, as it ranks second-best in the league in boards (38.5 per game) and third-best in boards allowed (33.4 per contest).

With 24.1 assists per game, the Liberty rank best in the league in the category.

New York, who is eighth in the league with 14 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Liberty are dominating in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in threes (11 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.5%).

So far this season, New York is giving up 7.4 threes per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opponents to shoot 34.4% (sixth-ranked) from three-point land.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty's offense has been much better at home (89.5 PPG) compared to away games (86.5 PPG). However, their defense has been worse when playing at home (81.9 PPG allowed) compared to away games (79.2 PPG allowed).

New York rebounds better on the road than at home (38.8 RPG on the road, 38.2 RPG at home), and it lets its opponents grab more boards in home games than in road games (33.7 at home, 33.1 on the road).

The Liberty average 24.6 assists per game at home, 1.1 more than their average on the road in 2023 (23.5). During the 2023 WNBA campaign, New York is turning the ball over less often in home games (13.9 per game) than away (14.2), and is alse forcing fewer turnovers at home (11.7 per game) compared to on the road (11.8).

The Liberty make one more three-pointer when playing at home (11.5 per game) than on the road (10.5). They also shoot a better percentage at home (38.4% in home games compared to 36.3% on the road).

In 2023 New York averages 7.7 three-pointers conceded at home and 7 away, while conceding 33.9% shooting from distance at home compared to 35.1% away.

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have won 80% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (20-5).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -900 or shorter, the Liberty have a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

New York is 11-16-0 against the spread this year.

New York has won twice ATS (2-6) as a 12.5-point favorite or more this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Liberty's implied win probability is 90.0%.

