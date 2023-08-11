The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler will take on the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

The Yankees are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Marlins (-145). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (38.9%) in those games.

New York has a record of 8-8, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of its 114 opportunities.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 24-28 27-14 32-42 47-48 12-8

