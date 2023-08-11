Jesus Luzardo and Randy Vasquez will each get the start when the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees play on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 159 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

New York is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 22nd in the majors with 494 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .306 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.238 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Vasquez has been named the starter for the Yankees and will make his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Justin Verlander 8/6/2023 Astros L 9-7 Home Carlos Rodón Jose Urquidy 8/7/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox L 9-2 Away Ian Hamilton Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins - Away Randy Vasquez Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins - Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves - Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves - Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Charlie Morton

