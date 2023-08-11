When the Miami Marlins (60-56) and New York Yankees (59-56) square of at LoanDepot park on Friday, August 11, Jesus Luzardo will get the ball for the Marlins, while the Yankees will send Randy Vasquez to the mound. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +120 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-6, 3.52 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 33 out of the 53 games, or 62.3%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 23-6 (79.3%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (38.9%) in those games.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Yankees had a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Yankees vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+310) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+180) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

