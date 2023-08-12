The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Read More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is batting .223 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

McKinney has picked up a hit in 22 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

In nine games this year (22.5%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 of 40 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .262 AVG .170 .342 OBP .259 .600 SLG .191 9 XBH 1 6 HR 0 10 RBI 2 14/8 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings