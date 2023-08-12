Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Brandon Woodruff, who is the named starter for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB action with 124 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.381).

The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the No. 20 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (503 total runs).

The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Brewers' nine strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.227).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 128 home runs.

Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 485 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.388 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Woodruff (1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Woodruff is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per appearance on the hill.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesse Scholtens (1-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Scholtens has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished nine without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies W 12-1 Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox - Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Wade Miley Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Adrian Houser Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers - Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Xzavion Curry 8/7/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Home Mike Clevinger Ian Hamilton 8/11/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers - Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers - Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs - Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs - Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies - Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland

