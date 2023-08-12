Charley Hull will be among those competing at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open in Surrey, GBR at Walton Heath Golf Club from August 10-12.

Charley Hull Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Hull has finished under par six times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of her last 14 rounds played.

Over her last 14 rounds, Hull has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Hull has finished in the top five once.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Hull has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 15 -8 272 1 11 4 5 $1.6M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,881 yards, Walton Heath Golf Club is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,015 yards.

Courses that Hull has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,551 yards, 330 yards shorter than the 6,881-yard Walton Heath Golf Club this week.

Hull's Last Time Out

Hull was in the 60th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which placed her in the 60th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Hull shot better than 63% of the golfers (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Hull fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Hull recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.6).

Hull's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the field average (4.8).

In that last tournament, Hull's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Hull ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Hull carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (1.9).

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Hull Odds to Win: +4000

