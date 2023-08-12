Saturday, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees square off against the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 7 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-3.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .240 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.

LeMahieu enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 24.0% of his games this year (23 of 96), with two or more RBI six times (6.3%).

In 32.3% of his games this year (31 of 96), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .258 AVG .220 .341 OBP .286 .429 SLG .311 18 XBH 10 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 47/21 K/BB 41/16 0 SB 0

