Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .268 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Bader has had a hit in 43 of 66 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 14 times (21.2%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (10.6%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has driven home a run in 21 games this season (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 43.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|28
|.260
|AVG
|.279
|.300
|OBP
|.304
|.427
|SLG
|.404
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|23/6
|K/BB
|19/4
|7
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (135 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.34), 27th in WHIP (1.205), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
