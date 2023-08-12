The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .268 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Bader has had a hit in 43 of 66 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 14 times (21.2%).

He has homered in seven games this season (10.6%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has driven home a run in 21 games this season (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 43.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 28 .260 AVG .279 .300 OBP .304 .427 SLG .404 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 16 23/6 K/BB 19/4 7 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings