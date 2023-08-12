The New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .253.
  • In 57.1% of his games this season (48 of 84), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (14.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In six games this year, he has gone deep (7.1%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 22.6% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (28 of 84), with two or more runs five times (6.0%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 39
.238 AVG .268
.296 OBP .347
.361 SLG .378
8 XBH 8
3 HR 3
12 RBI 20
16/9 K/BB 30/16
5 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (135 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Alcantara (4-10) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 149 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.34), 27th in WHIP (1.205), and 51st in K/9 (7.5).
