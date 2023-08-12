Saturday's game between the Miami Marlins (60-57) and the New York Yankees (60-56) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Marlins coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 12.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (4-10) against the Yankees and Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2).

Yankees vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Yankees games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (40.5%) in those games.

This year, New York has won one of three games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for New York is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (503 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Yankees Schedule