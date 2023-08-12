Yankees vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's game between the Miami Marlins (60-57) and the New York Yankees (60-56) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Marlins coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 12.
The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (4-10) against the Yankees and Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2).
Yankees vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Marlins vs Yankees Player Props
|Marlins vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Yankees
|Marlins vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Yankees Odds
Yankees Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The previous 10 Yankees games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (40.5%) in those games.
- This year, New York has won one of three games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for New York is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (503 total runs).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|Astros
|L 9-7
|Carlos Rodón vs Jose Urquidy
|August 7
|@ White Sox
|L 5-1
|Gerrit Cole vs Dylan Cease
|August 8
|@ White Sox
|W 7-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Touki Toussaint
|August 9
|@ White Sox
|L 9-2
|Ian Hamilton vs Mike Clevinger
|August 11
|@ Marlins
|W 9-4
|Ian Hamilton vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 12
|@ Marlins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 13
|@ Marlins
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Eury Pérez
|August 14
|@ Braves
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Max Fried
|August 15
|@ Braves
|-
|Luis Severino vs Bryce Elder
|August 16
|@ Braves
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Charlie Morton
|August 18
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Brayan Bello
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.