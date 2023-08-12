How to Watch the Yankees vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Nestor Cortes Jr. takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at LoanDepot park against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 161 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.
- New York ranks 17th in the majors with a .406 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York ranks 20th in the majors with 503 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- New York has pitched to a 3.98 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.234 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Cortes (5-2) for his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up one earned run on one hit in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.
- In 12 starts this season, Cortes has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Astros
|L 9-7
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jose Urquidy
|8/7/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-1
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Dylan Cease
|8/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-1
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Touki Toussaint
|8/9/2023
|White Sox
|L 9-2
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Mike Clevinger
|8/11/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-4
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/12/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Eury Pérez
|8/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Max Fried
|8/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Bryce Elder
|8/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Charlie Morton
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Brayan Bello
