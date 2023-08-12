Nestor Cortes Jr. takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at LoanDepot park against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 161 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

New York ranks 17th in the majors with a .406 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with 503 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 3.98 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.234 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cortes (5-2) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up one earned run on one hit in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts this season, Cortes has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Astros L 9-7 Home Carlos Rodón Jose Urquidy 8/7/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox L 9-2 Away Ian Hamilton Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ian Hamilton Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins - Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves - Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves - Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.