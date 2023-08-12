The Miami Marlins (60-57) will rely on Luis Arraez when they host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-56) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, August 12. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +145 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (4-10, 4.34 ERA) vs Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (5-2, 4.97 ERA)

Yankees vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 33 out of the 54 games, or 61.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have a record of 9-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Yankees have come away with 15 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+175) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.