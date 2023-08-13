Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 51 walks.

Judge will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 63.5% of his 63 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (18 of 63), and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (41.3%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (20.6%).

In 37 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .213 AVG .375 .338 OBP .508 .434 SLG .896 11 XBH 22 8 HR 14 19 RBI 26 46/24 K/BB 30/27 1 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings