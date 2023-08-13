Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 51 walks.
  • Judge will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with two homers over the course of his last games.
  • In 63.5% of his 63 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (18 of 63), and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Judge has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (41.3%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (20.6%).
  • In 37 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 28
.213 AVG .375
.338 OBP .508
.434 SLG .896
11 XBH 22
8 HR 14
19 RBI 26
46/24 K/BB 30/27
1 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (135 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Perez (5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 20-year-old has a 2.79 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
