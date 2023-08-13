Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 13
Billy McKinney, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .226.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), with at least two hits on three occasions (7.3%).
- He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year (22.0%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 15 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.262
|AVG
|.180
|.342
|OBP
|.276
|.600
|SLG
|.200
|9
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|14/8
|K/BB
|20/6
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 20-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.79, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
