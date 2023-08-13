Billy McKinney, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .226.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), with at least two hits on three occasions (7.3%).

He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year (22.0%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 15 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .262 AVG .180 .342 OBP .276 .600 SLG .200 9 XBH 1 6 HR 0 10 RBI 2 14/8 K/BB 20/6 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings