Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Marlins Player Props
|Yankees vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Marlins
|Yankees vs Marlins Odds
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.336), slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (119) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 64th in slugging.
- Torres will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last outings.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 85 of 115 games this season (73.9%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (26.1%).
- In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.8%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.8% of his games this year, Torres has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (42.6%), including 12 multi-run games (10.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|51
|.271
|AVG
|.271
|.349
|OBP
|.322
|.480
|SLG
|.405
|22
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|19
|35/28
|K/BB
|33/17
|7
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 135 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.79, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.