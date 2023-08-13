Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Marlins - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harrison Bader and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Miami Marlins and Eury Perez on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .265.
- In 64.2% of his games this year (43 of 67), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.9%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (31.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (17.9%).
- In 29 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|29
|.260
|AVG
|.271
|.300
|OBP
|.296
|.427
|SLG
|.393
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|23/6
|K/BB
|19/4
|7
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez (5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.79, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .213 batting average against him.
