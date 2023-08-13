Harrison Bader and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Miami Marlins and Eury Perez on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .265.

In 64.2% of his games this year (43 of 67), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.9%) he recorded at least two.

In 10.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (31.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (17.9%).

In 29 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 29 .260 AVG .271 .300 OBP .296 .427 SLG .393 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 16 23/6 K/BB 19/4 7 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings