Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .253 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Kiner-Falefa will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 during his last outings.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 49 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (7.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32.9% of his games this season (28 of 85), with two or more runs five times (5.9%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .238 AVG .267 .296 OBP .345 .361 SLG .374 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 21 16/9 K/BB 31/16 5 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings