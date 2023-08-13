The New York Liberty (23-6), on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET, aim to build on a six-game road winning run when visiting the Indiana Fever (8-22).

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Liberty vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-10.5) 165.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-10.5) 165.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-10.5) 165.5 -625 +400 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-11.5) 165.5 -700 +450 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • The Fever have compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • New York has covered the spread four times this season (4-8 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
  • Indiana is 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 15 out of the Liberty's 28 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • In the Fever's 29 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

