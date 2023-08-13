The New York Liberty's (23-6) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Sunday, August 13 matchup with the Indiana Fever (8-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup starts at 3:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Liberty won on Friday 89-73 over the Sky.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.3 1.9 1.3

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 15.1 9.4 1.4

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart paces the Liberty with 22.6 points per contest (second in league) and 9.3 rebounds (third in league), while also putting up 3.7 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu averages 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 41% from the field and 44.8% from downtown (third in WNBA) with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game (first in WNBA).

Courtney Vandersloot paces the Liberty at 7.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.6 rebounds and 10.4 points. She is second in the league in assists.

Jonquel Jones is putting up 12 points, 1.7 assists and 8.3 rebounds per contest.

Betnijah Laney averages 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc (10th in league) with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Liberty vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -10.5 165.5

