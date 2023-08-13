The New York Liberty (23-6) aim to continue a six-game road winning streak when visiting the Indiana Fever (8-22) on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Fever

New York averages 88.1 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 84.7 Indiana allows.

New York makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

The Liberty are 17-2 when they shoot better than 44.6% from the field.

New York's 37.9% three-point shooting percentage this season is the same that opponents of Indiana have shot from deep.

The Liberty have assembled a 12-2 record in games this season when the team connects on more than 37.9% of their three-point shots.

New York and Indiana rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 3.8 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have been racking up 88.8 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 88.1 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.

New York has been slightly better on the defensive end of the floor of late, allowing 77.2 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 80.4 it has surrendered per game this season.

The Liberty's 12.1 made three-pointers per-game average over their last 10 games are more than the 11.1 they average on the season, but those 10 games have seen a lower percentage of made shots, 37.1% compared to their season-long percentage of 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Liberty Injuries