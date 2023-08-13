Sunday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (61-57) going head to head against the New York Yankees (60-57) at 1:40 PM ET (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-2 victory for the Marlins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (10-3) versus the Marlins and Eury Perez (5-4).

Yankees vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 40 (58%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 34-19, a 64.2% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 504 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule