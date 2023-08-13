Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

The Marlins are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Yankees (-125). The over/under for the matchup is set at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 7 -125 +105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 58% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (40-29).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, New York has a 35-24 record (winning 59.3% of its games).

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

New York has played in 116 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-59-5).

The Yankees have a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 25-29 27-15 33-42 47-49 13-8

