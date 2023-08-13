How to Watch the Yankees vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will take the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.
Yankees vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 161 total home runs.
- New York is 17th in baseball with a .404 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the league (.232).
- New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 504 (4.3 per game).
- The Yankees' .306 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- New York has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.232).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (10-3) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Cole has 17 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Cole will try to prolong an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).
- In five of his 24 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-1
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Dylan Cease
|8/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-1
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Touki Toussaint
|8/9/2023
|White Sox
|L 9-2
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Mike Clevinger
|8/11/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-4
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/12/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-1
|Away
|Michael King
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/13/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Eury Pérez
|8/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Max Fried
|8/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Bryce Elder
|8/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Charlie Morton
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Brayan Bello
|8/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kutter Crawford
