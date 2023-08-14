Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.419 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .281 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 53 walks.
- In 40 of 64 games this season (62.5%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (28.1%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has driven in a run in 26 games this season (40.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (20.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (59.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (15.6%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.213
|AVG
|.364
|.338
|OBP
|.504
|.434
|SLG
|.869
|11
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|14
|19
|RBI
|26
|46/24
|K/BB
|30/29
|1
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried (3-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.50, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
