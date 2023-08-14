DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu is back in action for the New York Yankees versus Max Fried and the Atlanta BravesAugust 14 at 7:20 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 7, when he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .240.
- LeMahieu will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 in his last outings.
- LeMahieu has recorded a hit in 65 of 96 games this year (67.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 96), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in 23 games this year (24.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.3%).
- He has scored in 31 games this year (32.3%), including four multi-run games (4.2%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.258
|AVG
|.220
|.341
|OBP
|.286
|.429
|SLG
|.311
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|47/21
|K/BB
|41/16
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Fried (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.50, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
