Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Gleyber Torres (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 119 hits and an OBP of .337, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .441.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- In 73.3% of his 116 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 116), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has driven home a run in 32 games this year (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 43.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|52
|.271
|AVG
|.268
|.349
|OBP
|.323
|.480
|SLG
|.399
|22
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|19
|35/28
|K/BB
|33/18
|7
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Fried (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.50 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
