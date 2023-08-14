The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .266.

In 64.7% of his games this year (44 of 68), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (30.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (17.6%).

In 44.1% of his games this year (30 of 68), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 30 .260 AVG .273 .300 OBP .303 .427 SLG .391 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 16 23/6 K/BB 20/5 7 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings