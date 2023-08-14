Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .266.
- In 64.7% of his games this year (44 of 68), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (30.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (17.6%).
- In 44.1% of his games this year (30 of 68), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|30
|.260
|AVG
|.273
|.300
|OBP
|.303
|.427
|SLG
|.391
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|23/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|7
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander went four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.50, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
