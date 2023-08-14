Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Max Fried) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .253.
- Kiner-Falefa will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 50 of 86 games this season (58.1%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (14.0%).
- In 7.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.4% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (32.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.238
|AVG
|.267
|.296
|OBP
|.342
|.361
|SLG
|.370
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|22
|16/9
|K/BB
|32/16
|5
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves are sending Fried (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 2.50 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
