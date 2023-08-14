Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New York Jets at the moment have +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
New York Betting Insights
- New York covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, five Jets games hit the over.
- New York sported the 25th-ranked offense last year (318.2 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.
- The Jets put up a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.
- New York won just two games when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers had 26 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).
- Also, Rodgers ran for 94 yards and one TD.
- In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).
- Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (46.4 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Packers.
- In 17 games, Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (99.3 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.
- In 17 games last year, C.J. Mosley totaled 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 158 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
