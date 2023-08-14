Monday's game features the Atlanta Braves (75-42) and the New York Yankees (60-58) squaring off at Truist Park (on August 14) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Braves.

The Braves will call on Max Fried (3-1) versus the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (8-6).

Yankees vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (39.5%) in those games.

New York has played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (511 total), New York is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Yankees have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Yankees Schedule