Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Monday at 7:20 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 163 home runs.

Fueled by 328 extra-base hits, New York ranks 17th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 511 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

New York has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.238 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (8-6) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox L 9-2 Away Ian Hamilton Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ian Hamilton Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Michael King Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves - Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves - Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves - Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta

