Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Gleyber Torres and others in the Atlanta Braves-New York Yankees matchup at Truist Park on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Braves Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torres Stats

Torres has 119 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .269/.337/.441 slash line so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 62 hits with 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 53 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .281/.415/.629 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Fried Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Max Fried (3-1) for his eighth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.

In seven starts, Fried has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Aug. 9 4.0 6 4 4 4 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 6.0 3 0 0 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 6.0 8 7 5 7 2 at Mets Apr. 28 5.0 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Astros Apr. 23 6.2 3 0 0 5 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 158 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 55 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .337/.421/.574 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Mets Aug. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 12 2-for-3 3 0 1 2 1 at Mets Aug. 11 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 77 walks and 107 RBI (121 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .273/.382/.621 slash line on the year.

Olson heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double, four home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 12 3-for-5 3 2 4 10 0 at Mets Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 10 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

